Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd.

Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,954 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 13.2% of Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after acquiring an additional 71,513 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,091 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,019,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,139,892,000 after acquiring an additional 267,009 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,855,898,000 after acquiring an additional 633,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Apple from $304.00 to $297.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Apple from to in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

Apple stock opened at $245.52 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,074.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $289.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

