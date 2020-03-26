Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,106,486 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 328,330 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.0% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Apple were worth $324,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mairs & Power INC raised its position in Apple by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 37,143 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,505,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,137 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 364,008 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $106,891,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 96,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,482,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $11,727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of Apple stock traded up $12.94 on Thursday, hitting $258.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,433,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,273,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $289.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1,110.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Barclays set a $268.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.29.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.