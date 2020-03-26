Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,729 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.4% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Apple by 10.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,917 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $466,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 171,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,511,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Apple by 4.1% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Maxim Group upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on Apple from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Macquarie cut Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.29.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $12.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $258.46. 54,433,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,273,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $289.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.14. The firm has a market cap of $1,110.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

