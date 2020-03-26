Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $268.00 Price Target at Barclays

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been assigned a $268.00 price target by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AAPL. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer raised Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.29.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $8.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $254.35. 30,611,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,273,264. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $289.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,110.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Apple by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

