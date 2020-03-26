Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.20.

AGTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 19,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 44,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 21,435 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 35,046 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 41.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 93,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 27,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies stock opened at $3.45 on Thursday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $10.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 3.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

