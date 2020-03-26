Applied Graphene Materials (LON:AGM) Announces Earnings Results

Applied Graphene Materials (LON:AGM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (4) (($0.05)) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of Applied Graphene Materials stock opened at GBX 9.90 ($0.13) on Thursday. Applied Graphene Materials has a 12 month low of GBX 9.75 ($0.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 36 ($0.47). The firm has a market cap of $4.89 million and a P/E ratio of -1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 13.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 16.77.

Get Applied Graphene Materials alerts:

About Applied Graphene Materials

Applied Graphene Materials plc produces and sells graphene products primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers graphene nanoplatelets; and graphene powder in a range of polymer matrices, including thermoset and thermoplastic, as well as adhesives, elastomers, oils, and aqueous and non-aqueous solutions.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Graphene Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Graphene Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.