Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 115.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,069,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,531 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 8,498 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,855 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 15,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,024,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,379,143. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.66.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Applied Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.38.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

