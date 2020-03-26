Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 337.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,407 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,485,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 53,501 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 18,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials stock opened at $44.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 27.63%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. Nomura upped their price target on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.38.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.