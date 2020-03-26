Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Given New Price Target at Piper Sandler

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from to in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.10 to $8.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.09.

AAOI stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.96. 936,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,465. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $15.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.99.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.19. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The business had revenue of $48.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $72,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAOI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,950,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,331,000 after purchasing an additional 79,610 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,821,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,155,000 after acquiring an additional 291,994 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,206,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,406,000 after acquiring an additional 373,423 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,180,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,170,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,870,000 after acquiring an additional 63,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

