Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Acquired by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $10,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,883,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $951,451,000 after buying an additional 94,635 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Aptiv by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,972,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $567,177,000 after purchasing an additional 590,983 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,032,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $192,999,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,360,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,719,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $163,267,000 after buying an additional 32,094 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on APTV. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Aptiv from $77.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a report on Sunday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,303.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APTV traded up $2.30 on Thursday, hitting $53.03. 36,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,387,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.89. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $99.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.07.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.