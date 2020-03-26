Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG trimmed its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 453,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 134,000 shares during the quarter. Aptiv comprises 1.6% of Robecosam AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Robecosam AG owned 0.18% of Aptiv worth $43,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,883,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $951,451,000 after acquiring an additional 94,635 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Aptiv by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,972,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $567,177,000 after buying an additional 590,983 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,032,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $192,999,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,360,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,719,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $163,267,000 after buying an additional 32,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APTV traded up $4.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.28. 2,289,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,173,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $99.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.44 and a 200 day moving average of $87.07.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 32.61%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on APTV shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Aptiv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

