Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) CEO Buys $19,788.00 in Stock

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) CEO William G. Rice acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.82 per share, for a total transaction of $19,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 466,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,714,529.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ APTO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,522. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.43. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $460.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.64.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APTO. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Maxim Group began coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut Aptose Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTO. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 40.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

