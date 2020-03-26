AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 151,890 Shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,380,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 151,890 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Alcoa worth $29,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AA. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Alcoa by 2,859.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,036 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Alcoa from $20.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.10.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $7.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.28. Alcoa Corp has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $29.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average of $18.13.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa Corp will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

