AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,839,275 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 520.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,192,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,839,275 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Hanesbrands worth $32,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 356,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $2,158,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 76,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 32,222 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 25.0% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 384,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 76,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

HBI stock opened at $8.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $19.10.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HBI. ValuEngine cut Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

