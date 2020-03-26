AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 664,517 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,027,123 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 664,517 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.51% of People’s United Financial worth $34,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,426,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $835,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,986 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,362,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,720,000 after buying an additional 1,360,490 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 2,383.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,003,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,965,000 after buying an additional 963,447 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 190.7% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,343,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,706,000 after acquiring an additional 881,221 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,713,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,455,000 after acquiring an additional 782,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.24. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $17.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens decreased their target price on People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

In related news, CFO R David Rosato bought 2,000 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $45,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

