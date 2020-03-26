AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 684,788 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,360,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 684,788 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Wipro worth $27,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Wipro in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wipro in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 8,019 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 10,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WIT shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Wipro in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Wipro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.86.

WIT stock opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Wipro Limited has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $4.63.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 17.75%. Equities analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

