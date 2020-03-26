AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 884,069 Shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 92.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,836,708 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 884,069 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 1.32% of TRI Pointe Group worth $28,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TPH. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 6,487.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,718,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,857 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 1,165.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,709,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,763 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in TRI Pointe Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,083,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,448,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,150,000 after purchasing an additional 802,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in TRI Pointe Group by 217.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 846,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,192,000 after purchasing an additional 579,676 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TPH shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

TRI Pointe Group stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average of $15.22.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. TRI Pointe Group’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

