AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,678,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163,717 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 7.52% of Tupperware Brands worth $31,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tupperware Brands by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,472,000 after acquiring an additional 121,852 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,031,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 236,021 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 102,361 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 442,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 158,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $2,960,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TUP opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average is $9.12. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $27.09. The stock has a market cap of $80.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.47.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $417.20 million for the quarter. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 35.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TUP shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

