AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 107,921 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,921 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Quest Diagnostics worth $31,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. SRB Corp boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 4,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 803,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,828,000 after acquiring an additional 56,134 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,272,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $242,672,000 after acquiring an additional 216,327 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $4,070,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $45,655.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,015,779.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 230,178 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $25,934,155.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,460,670.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 238,759 shares of company stock valued at $26,788,598. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $79.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.03. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a one year low of $73.21 and a one year high of $118.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Cfra upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.65.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.