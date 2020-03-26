AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 409,049 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 1,686.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409,049 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $28,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $42.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.53. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $73.28.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 21.74%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $6,418,932.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FBHS shares. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $80.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.90.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.