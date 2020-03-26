AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 481,524 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 136.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 834,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481,524 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.40% of BorgWarner worth $36,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,082,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $394,017,000 after purchasing an additional 118,469 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,535,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $283,496,000 after purchasing an additional 221,787 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,921,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $170,114,000 after buying an additional 467,566 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,675,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $159,460,000 after buying an additional 651,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,226,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $139,982,000 after buying an additional 354,823 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BWA opened at $23.72 on Thursday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $46.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.82.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

BorgWarner announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.79.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

