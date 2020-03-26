AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 72.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 701,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,835,627 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Cardinal Health worth $35,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after buying an additional 52,482 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 323,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,249,000 after buying an additional 27,528 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,778,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,087,000 after buying an additional 650,769 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,081,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAH. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Cfra raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.78.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $42.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.96, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.56.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $39.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4811 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

