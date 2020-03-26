AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 624,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 71,022 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Semtech worth $33,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Semtech by 9.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Semtech by 180.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 88,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after buying an additional 56,960 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Semtech by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

SMTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Semtech from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on Semtech from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Semtech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on Semtech from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

In other news, VP Mark C. Costello sold 3,090 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $105,369.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,573 shares in the company, valued at $394,639.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rockell N. Hankin sold 9,101 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $294,417.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,446,960.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,691 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,401. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $37.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.60, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.94. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $56.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.12.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

