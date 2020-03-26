AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,131 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.38% of Aspen Technology worth $31,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Aspen Technology by 8.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 132,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,352,000 after purchasing an additional 10,619 shares during the period. Valley Forge Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 43,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,735,000 after buying an additional 21,695 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $221,321.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,151.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AZPN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.86.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $90.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.92. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.07 and a 1-year high of $142.89.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $124.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.46 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 63.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

