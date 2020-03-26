AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 368,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,991 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Realty Income worth $27,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,756,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Realty Income by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,613,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,815,967,000 after acquiring an additional 732,888 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,085,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,537,000 after acquiring an additional 467,068 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 6,998.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 292,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 288,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Realty Income by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 859,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,292,000 after acquiring an additional 269,134 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

O has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.62.

NYSE:O opened at $54.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Realty Income Corp has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $84.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.34.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). Realty Income had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.