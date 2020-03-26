AQR Capital Management LLC Has $25.68 Million Stock Position in Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,976,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 600,338 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Vedanta worth $25,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vedanta during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Vedanta by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,217,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 91,746 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Vedanta during the 3rd quarter valued at $516,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Vedanta in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Vedanta in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VEDL opened at $3.51 on Thursday. Vedanta Ltd has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $11.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average is $7.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vedanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered Vedanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, copper, and aluminum. It also operates 1,980 megawatts (MW) thermal coal-based commercial power facilities; a 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility in Jharsuguda; a 600 MW thermal coal- based commercial power facility in Korba; 274 MW wind power plants; and a 100 MW power plant.

