AQR Capital Management LLC Has $26.57 Million Stake in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 734,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,927 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of Horizon Therapeutics worth $26,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 55,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 292,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 132,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub lowered Horizon Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $28.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $39.10.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $363.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.25 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 44.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeff Kent sold 3,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $129,392.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,452,562. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 9,297 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $331,159.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,300,335.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 192,592 shares of company stock worth $6,821,115. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.