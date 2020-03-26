AQR Capital Management LLC Has $27.11 Million Position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 520,709 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 45,519 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of FLIR Systems worth $27,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 279.6% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on FLIR Systems from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on FLIR Systems from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

Shares of FLIR opened at $31.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.55 and its 200-day moving average is $50.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $59.44.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $489.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.55 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

