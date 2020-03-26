AQR Capital Management LLC Has $27.66 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,396 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Welltower worth $27,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.7% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 46,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Welltower by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,933,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,622,794,000 after purchasing an additional 532,774 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of Welltower by 0.8% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Welltower from $90.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Welltower from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.64.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $46.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.29. Welltower Inc has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $93.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 24.07%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 83.65%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.