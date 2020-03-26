AQR Capital Management LLC Has $28.74 Million Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,131,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,569 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.98% of Builders FirstSource worth $28,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLDR shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Builders FirstSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $28.43.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 33.35%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

