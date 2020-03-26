AQR Capital Management LLC Has $30.48 Million Holdings in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 935,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,499 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.92% of Federated Investors worth $30,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Federated Investors by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 12,308 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,140,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,774,000 after purchasing an additional 16,645 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Investors during the third quarter worth $669,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Investors during the third quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $1,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 670,325 shares in the company, valued at $25,003,122.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 7,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $263,367.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,645,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

FII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Federated Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Federated Investors in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Federated Investors in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Federated Investors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Federated Investors stock opened at $14.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73. Federated Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $25.68 and a 52-week high of $36.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Federated Investors had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $358.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Federated Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Federated Investors Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

