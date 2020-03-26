AQR Capital Management LLC Has $33.34 Million Stake in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,155,452 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 266,714 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of First Hawaiian worth $33,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 77,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

In other First Hawaiian news, insider Mitchell Nishimoto sold 3,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $100,901.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,165.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. First Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $16.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.16. First Hawaiian Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.37 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 32.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Hawaiian Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.