AQR Capital Management LLC Has $34.04 Million Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 973,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428,897 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.77% of Adtalem Global Education worth $34,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATGE. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,565,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,755,000 after acquiring an additional 611,821 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 664.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,529,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,793 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,072,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,503,000 after purchasing an additional 267,399 shares during the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter worth $36,330,000. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 842,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,470,000 after purchasing an additional 252,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thiago Aguiar Sayao sold 1,368 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $40,684.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,424.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATGE. Zacks Investment Research raised Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adtalem Global Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $25.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $51.79.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

