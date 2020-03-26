AQR Capital Management LLC Has $35.21 Million Stock Position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 269.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 419,115 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of CBRE Group worth $35,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBRE. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,659,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,507,000 after acquiring an additional 403,336 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,019,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,081,000 after purchasing an additional 647,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in CBRE Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,522,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,873,000 after purchasing an additional 80,612 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in CBRE Group by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,203,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in CBRE Group by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,961,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,201,000 after purchasing an additional 229,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $35.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.38 and its 200-day moving average is $55.93. CBRE Group Inc has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.03). CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

