AQR Capital Management LLC Has $35.73 Million Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,693 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,169 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $35,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 564,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,888,000 after purchasing an additional 68,472 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $135.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.33. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 1.12. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.73 and a 12 month high of $176.66.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $470.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.04.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

