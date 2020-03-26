AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,951 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of W W Grainger worth $29,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in W W Grainger by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,003,000 after buying an additional 168,331 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 1,570.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,647,000 after buying an additional 134,929 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 313,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,092,000 after buying an additional 123,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 475,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,906,000 after acquiring an additional 111,762 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 335,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,509,000 after acquiring an additional 110,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. G.Research upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $330.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on W W Grainger from $291.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.45.

Shares of W W Grainger stock opened at $237.29 on Thursday. W W Grainger Inc has a 1 year low of $200.61 and a 1 year high of $346.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.26.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 7.39%. W W Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W W Grainger Inc will post 18.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.31%.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

