AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,946 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $25,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NYSE NOW opened at $264.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $319.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. ServiceNow Inc has a fifty-two week low of $213.99 and a fifty-two week high of $362.95.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $321.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on ServiceNow from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.81.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.56, for a total transaction of $6,678,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,218.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.35, for a total transaction of $472,573.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,700,037.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,104 shares of company stock worth $37,908,647. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.