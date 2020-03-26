AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 68.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 520,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,367 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $34,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after acquiring an additional 32,822 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 6.2% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,973,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,341,000 after purchasing an additional 90,525 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

VNO opened at $34.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.64 and a fifty-two week high of $70.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 163.55% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $460.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $283,425.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,480.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.