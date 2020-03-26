AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 336,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,838 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Brink’s worth $30,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Brink’s by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Brink’s by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Brink’s by 971.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 15,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 47,208 shares during the period.

Shares of BCO opened at $50.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.00 and a beta of 1.36. Brink’s has a 12 month low of $40.18 and a 12 month high of $97.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.07). Brink’s had a return on equity of 100.74% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $935.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Brink’s announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.42%.

In other news, CFO Ronald James Domanico bought 2,500 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.15 per share, with a total value of $200,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George I. Stoeckert bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.04 per share, for a total transaction of $58,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,684.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,115 over the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brink’s in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Brink’s in a report on Friday, January 17th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

