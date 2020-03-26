AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,104 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $25,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLS Investments LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $141.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.77. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.64 and a twelve month high of $174.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.17 and a 200 day moving average of $150.09.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $419.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.85 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 17.27%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.86%.

In other news, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total value of $1,581,959.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,367,835. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total transaction of $162,611.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, January 20th. BidaskClub cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.75.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.