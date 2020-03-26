AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 104,211 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Yum! Brands worth $32,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,434,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,058,332,000 after buying an additional 4,480,897 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,381,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,448,604,000 after buying an additional 147,742 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,519,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $757,474,000 after buying an additional 289,290 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,332,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $537,170,000 after buying an additional 991,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,478,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $451,146,000 after buying an additional 445,041 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Shares of YUM stock opened at $72.87 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.95 and a 52-week high of $119.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.53.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.96%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $357,456.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,514 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,449.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $4,617,315.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 194,619 shares in the company, valued at $19,919,254.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “average” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.83.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.