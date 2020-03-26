AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 103,494 Shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,220,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,494 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.61% of Radian Group worth $30,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Radian Group by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RDN. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Radian Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

NYSE RDN opened at $13.20 on Thursday. Radian Group Inc has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $26.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Radian Group had a net margin of 44.03% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $388.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Radian Group’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.58%.

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,387.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

