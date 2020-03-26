AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 114,525 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 440,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,525 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Commerce Bancshares worth $29,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,700,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,292,000 after acquiring an additional 70,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,353,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,934,000 after purchasing an additional 108,938 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,336,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,110,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,473,000 after purchasing an additional 52,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 754,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,242,000 after purchasing an additional 48,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CBSH shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

CBSH stock opened at $48.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.31 and a 200-day moving average of $64.15. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.51 and a fifty-two week high of $71.92.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $346.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.17%.

In related news, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $264,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,139. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 7,798 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $549,914.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,024 shares in the company, valued at $11,990,092.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,144 shares of company stock worth $4,670,062. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

