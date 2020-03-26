AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 120,666 Shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 734,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,666 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Domtar worth $28,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairpointe Capital LLC raised its position in Domtar by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,636,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,590,000 after purchasing an additional 173,402 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domtar by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,338,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,181,000 after purchasing an additional 332,526 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Domtar by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,195,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 1,189.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 750,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,129,000 after buying an additional 692,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 645,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,677,000 after buying an additional 239,233 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UFS stock opened at $20.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.91. Domtar Corp has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.05.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.23. Domtar had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Domtar Corp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UFS shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Domtar in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Domtar in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.08.

Domtar Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

