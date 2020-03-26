AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 16,851 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,851 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Moody’s worth $26,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total transaction of $1,994,059.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,884,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total value of $993,320.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,238,317.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,199 shares of company stock worth $4,504,394 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from to in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.18.

NYSE MCO opened at $207.13 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $164.19 and a 52 week high of $287.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 261.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.02%.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

