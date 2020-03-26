AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 247,170 Shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 74.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 578,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 247,170 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.43% of Voya Financial worth $35,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,691,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $347,045,000 after acquiring an additional 102,159 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,742,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $289,174,000 after acquiring an additional 892,102 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,285,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $200,375,000 after purchasing an additional 214,794 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,314,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $141,143,000 after purchasing an additional 96,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,694,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,307,000 after purchasing an additional 252,933 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on VOYA. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $38.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.90. Voya Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.00 million. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.22%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

