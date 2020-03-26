AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 77,337 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 781,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,337 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.41% of Genpact worth $32,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,486,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,067,000 after buying an additional 2,665,165 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genpact by 2,978.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,045,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913,657 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Genpact by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,995,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,480,000 after acquiring an additional 641,383 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Genpact by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,364,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,712,000 after acquiring an additional 70,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Genpact by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,112,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,101,000 after acquiring an additional 108,214 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Patrick Cogny sold 20,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $876,808.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,347.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather White sold 4,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $193,298.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

G has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on Genpact from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Genpact presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

Shares of G stock opened at $27.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $45.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.48 and a 200-day moving average of $39.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $734.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.84 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Genpact’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

