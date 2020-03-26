AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 832,482 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,584,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 832,482 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 3.87% of Cars.com worth $30,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CARS. ValuEngine cut Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cars.com from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.68.

NYSE CARS opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $277.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.33. Cars.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $23.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average is $10.83.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.02 million. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cars.com news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter purchased 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $95,782.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan Wiener purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 27,650 shares of company stock worth $171,254. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

