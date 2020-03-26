AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 860,308 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 2,437.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 895,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 860,308 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $27,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 39,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 43,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.10.

NYSE AXTA opened at $16.52 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $32.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

