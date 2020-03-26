AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 68.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,076 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of SS&C Technologies worth $32,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 596.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $5,859,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Smita Conjeevaram purchased 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.43 per share, with a total value of $69,002.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $236,580. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,001 shares of company stock valued at $142,541 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $42.13 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.12 and its 200 day moving average is $56.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.30.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.64%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.81%.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on SS&C Technologies to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

